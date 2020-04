By Eric Elezuo

Chairman, Globacom, Chief Michael Adenuga, has redeemed his N1 billion pledge to COVID-19 Relief Fund Account.

The donation was confirmed in a letter by the silent billionaire’s bankers, Sterling Bank, in a letter dated April 3, 2020, and addressed to Chief Adenuga.

Recall that Adenuga made a total of N1.5 billion of which N.5 billion has been handed over to the Lagos State government.

