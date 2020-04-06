Just in: Naira Marley Surrenders To Police

Popular hip hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has surrendered himself to the police at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State.

We gathered that the hip hop artiste arrived Panti on Monday afternoon and is still being interrogated by the Assistant Commissioner in charge of SCID.

The artiste was declared wanted for attending a party in the home of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele in contravention of the Lagos State Government lockdown.

