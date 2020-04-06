Just In: Court Sentences Funke Akindele, Husband to 14-Days Community Service, N100,000 Fine Each

The Chief Magistrate Court 1 Ogba has sentenced actress Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, for defying the social distancing order of the Lagos state government.

The court in its ruling ordered the couple to pay a fine of N100,000 each and also sentenced them to 14 days community service, three hours per day, excluding Saturday and Sunday.

The couple must also visit 10 important public places within Lagos State to educate the public on the consequences of non compliance with the restriction order and must submit the names and phone numbers of every person who attended their house party.

Furthermore, the court ordered that they shall be placed on isolation by the State Government to determine their COVID-19 status. Failure to abide by the above directives shall attract more severe punishments.

The charge sheet filed against them read:

”On 04/04/2020, the two accused persons held a party at their residents with over twenty persons in attendance contrary to the social distancing directives made in pursuant to Regulation 8(1)(a) and (b) & 17(1)(i) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020 and therefore committed an offence under Section 58 of the Public Health Law Cap P16 Vol. 9, Laws of Lagos State 2015.”

LIB

