COVID-19: Family Postpones 2nd Annual Chief J.E. Imoukhuede Memorial Lecture

As a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family of late quintessential public servant, Chief Joseph Enaifoghe Imoukhuede, OBE has decided to postpone the second edition of an annual lecture series in his honour which was slated for April 25, 2020 in Benin City, Edo State.

In a statement signed by one of his sons, Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede, the family stated ” The entire family of Chief Joseph J.E. Imoukhuede and JEI Forum wishes to sincerely appreciate all the immense love and support shown to us during the 30th year Memorial to celebrate his life and legacy of our patriarch”

“Gracing us with your presence was one of the highlights contributing in no small measure to the overall success of the event and we truly thank you.

“As stated during last year’s inaugural lecture that the memorial lecture in daddy’s honour would be an annual event to be celebrated on his April 25 birthday,, plans had been in full gear to host the second edition this April.

“Sadly, we regret to announce the postponement of this year’s edition till further notice as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has grounded activities globally

“The health and safety of you all, our friends and families, is of paramount importance to us. as such we join each and every one to please follow the basic protective measure the World Health Organisation (WHO) has put in place to prevent and reduce its spread.

“Let us remember Leo Tolstoy; “The most powerful warriors are patience and time”

Chief Imoukhuede in his lifetime was celebrated for his professionalism and patriotism, and applauded for being a time-tested, incorruptible administrator par excellence. He was described as of one of the few good men who along Simeon Adebo, Jerome Udoji, Sule Katagum and Samuel Manuwa built the Nigerian public service.

Like this: Like Loading...