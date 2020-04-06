Buhari Approves Withdrawal of $150m from Sovereign Wealth Fund to Tackle COVID-19

President Muhamadu Buhari has given approval for the withdrawal of $150m from the Sovereign Wealth Fund for distribution to the three tiers of government.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this on Monday, in Abuja during a media briefing on the fiscal policy measures to tackle the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

She said the amount would be withdrawn from the stabilisation fund component of the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The fund is currently being managed by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, The PUNCH reports.

Zainab said the need to withdraw the amount was to cushion the negative impact of the drop in revenue on the federation account.

