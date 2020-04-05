Headline

Nollywood Star, Funke Akindele Arrested

Despite her immediate apology and explanation, top Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele popularly called Jennifa has been arrested by the Police.

According to a Punch report, the actress was arrested from her home at Amen Estate, Ajah, Lagos and taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department( (SCID) in Panti.

Funke had been roundly criticised on social media for hosting a party for husband JJC Skilz in the midst of the government-imposed lockdown.

The video of the party which was attended by rising music  star, Naira Marley was attended by over 20 guests in contravention of the state emergency law.

It was a shocking display by Akindele who is an ambassador of the Nigerian Centre of Disease Control ( NCDC).

There were calls on social media for her arrest which prompted Funke’s passionate apology earlier today.

It seems for the Police and apology is not enough as she and husband were asked to report to the police or be declared wanted.

