Opinion: COVID-19: Take Care of Your Mind, We Shall Overcome!

By Lamide Adenuga

I share the school of thought that says life is an inside job, so the quality of your life mirrors your internal self. Take care of your internal self, take care of your mind.

The Corona Virus or COVID 19 Pandemic is sweeping across the world in overwhelming proportions, people are being brought to their knees, and nations are being brought to their knees as well, these are trying times globally speaking and we all need to encourage ourselves to be strong, and keep on keeping on. It is in view of this that I put together this piece to share my thoughts and encourage someone out there.

Isn’t it funny that as human beings, we take care of our health, our teeth, our fingernails, our hands, our cars, our homes, even our cell phones, but sadly most of us don’t take care of our minds. You need to take care of your mind always, put it in the best shape, be in the right frame of mind at all times.

With the COVID 19 pandemic, so much is happening around the world; businesses shut down, schools closed down, people placed under lockdown and so much more. Dubai shut down, India shut down, Las Vegas, the city that never sleeps, was forced to sleep, shut down, streets empty, hotels empty, and casinos empty. Although I have met people who don’t believe in it and they keep saying it’s propaganda, and I have also met people who are living their lives as if everyone has the virus, and they are being extremely careful, keeping social distance, and religiously observing sit at home, they don’t want to mingle with anyone. On a lighter note, I read a joke online about Nigerian parents, where the children were laughing at the parents that this sit at home is very good for mum and dad, so mum and dad now understand how the children feel when they are told to sit in one place.

But seriously, this pandemic and how it has affected the world is making me think in new dimensions and see life from a different perspective, a quote was sent to me on WhasApp, permit me to share please…

SUDDENLY

Wealth no longer counts and Private Jets are useless, all your G-Wagons and sleek cars are not useful to you. You are confined to just one of the many houses you have around the world, and you are in your room or the Living room all day. The 50,000 capacity churches and mega mosques are now empty; you can no longer drive around town with your convoy, and nowhere to lavish your money, no parties to attend. All of a sudden, the only thing that matters to us is just to breath. This is Nature and Reality checking on us all, one more time. This is to remind us that the most precious thing in life is the AIR we BREATHE. Could this be a time for sober reflection? Life is telling the whole World that the Supreme GOD still remains the Creator of heavens and earth. That is an inspiring piece, everything we have does not count at least for now, till normalcy returns.

I believe that this sit at home affords us all the rich opportunity to have a soul searching experience. While we are sensitive enough to observe this sit at home, and not mingle, I will advise that we also make the most of it. This is a great time to pray, plan, plot and prepare for whatever is on the other side of this pandemic that has brought to entire world to a halt. A lot of people are only waiting for normal to return, so we just go on with life, but some things happen, to liberate and unshackle you from what was, and to prepare and usher you into what is to come.

Businesses will collapse, there will be bankruptcies, but Billionaires will also be born, some will be condemned into a finality of doom and gloom, but some others will rise again from their ruins. On family lines, there will be couples who have been so used to staying apart due to long working hours and this compulsory union will not make them get along, and it will result in fights and brawls, and there will be those who will fall in all over again simply because they will realize how far apart they have been, and the sweet moments they have missed. Some leaders of Nations and organizations will win hearts because they stood strong for their people, and protected their interest in the period of this global crisis, and some others will leave their followers disappointed because they performed below par. In these trying times, you can show love or show hate as a result of this global setback. Give this some thought as you peep through the window while the world is rattled by this virus called Corona.

THE IMPACT ON THE MIND

There’s so much negativity all around the world, day to day living has been disrupted. It started in Wuhan, China, and it has found its way to every continent of the world, and several nations across the globe are feeling the pain, we see the news; massive trauma, very scary and heart breaking images, terrible deaths, Italy, Spain, Iran, America, China, different nations of the world. The streets are empty, the Vatican changed some of its policies, football games and leagues suspended worldwide; La Liga, English Premier League, Serie A, Basketball Championships were cancelled, the Olympics billed to hold in Tokyo was postponed. Schools cancelled, work cancelled, people Quarantined, entire nations under lock down, some folks don’t have enough money, others don’t have enough food. You watch this 24 hours a day, you see images and videos all over social media, now imagine all these added to all the other regular and irregular stresses that you already have, it’s doing so much damage to people’s mind, so you need to take care of your mind.

When this happens, it can trigger one of two emotions; Fear or Love, but fear is the most certain to be triggered. Fear brings along with it anxiety, depression, stress, and when uncertainty is thrown into the mix, it creates an atmosphere of chaos and unusual level of stress. Regular life gives us stress already, so this added to it will give chronic stress, which I am afraid will lead to some other diseases, even affecting physical health, so this is where you need your mind. Don’t be overwhelmed in any way or for any reason, articulate your thoughts, reframe your mind, slow down life, spend and enjoy time with your family, don’t transfer aggressions, take it slow, catch your breath, most importantly, PRAY, PLAN and PREPARE for when all these is over.

Also have in mind, that because this is a global pandemic, bright and brilliant scientists all over the world are searching for a solution, the best minds in science and medicine are working round the clock to solve the issue, We Will Overcome. I am most certain that we can get it under control if we follow simple instructions; stay at home, wash your hands with soap regularly, keep social distance, use hand sanitizers, avoid touching your face, avoid large gathering, be mindful of the elderly and infants. Just common sense things we need to do.

My assurances are that; this too shall pass and we shall overcome, Ebola came, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, Bird Flu, all sorts have come, and Corona shall go their way too, soon.

Hold on, Stay Strong. My favorite book says in Psalms 91v5; “There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling”

I wish you all the best now and always. Please feel free to reach out to me, send me a message, call me, I am willing to talk.

Lamide Adenuga is an author and an International Conference Speaker who believes that the right mentality can power anyone to success; an ideas man who is out to transform people and places he comes in contact with.

He is a Business Management Consultant, a well sought out for motivational and inspirational Speaker, and a Business Coach to entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners and business starters. He is also an Angel of strategy and organization and has featured on Radio and Television shows severally.

Lamide is a Public Relations Specialist and has written articles in various newspapers, journals and magazines. He is a Personal Effectiveness columnist in OVATION International Magazine. He is also a Television host with his Motivational telecast, “MAKING THINGS HAPPEN” on WAP TV.

