See Top Personalities Sidelined by Coronavirus

On a day that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, joining heir to the throne Prince Charles, the British Health Secretary and Director of Health also joined the fray.

Here is a roundup:

– Politics –

On Friday Johnson revealed on Twitter he had developed mild symptoms: “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.” Two days earlier Prince Charles, eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, also tested positive with mild symptoms, his office announced.

Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive, although there are “no concerns for his health”, the palace said on March 19.

Michel Barnier, who leads EU negotiations with Britain on Brexit, announced on March 19 that he had the virus. A day later, Britain’s lead negotiator in the talks David Frost went into self-isolation after showing mild symptoms.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said Tuesday it was “extremely likely” she had contracted the illness after experiencing symptoms following a trip to central Europe. She has self-isolated with her father.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been in isolation since March 13 after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive.

The first test result for German Chancellor Angela Merkel came back negative on Monday. Merkel began self-isolating on Sunday after being treated by a doctor who later tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday Finland said Nobel laureate and former Finnish president Martti Ahtisaari, aged 82, has contracted the virus.

In Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari was said to have tested negative while his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari tested positive for the disease. A state governor (Bauchi) as well tested positive and so did the son Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

– Arts –

Veteran Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango, 86, on Tuesday, became one of the first global stars to die as a result of COVID-19.

Terrence McNally, a revered American playwright, also died Tuesday aged 81, following coronavirus complications.

Congolese music legend Aurlus Mabele, known as the “King of Soukous”, a high-tempo modern variant of Congolese rumba, died in Paris last week, aged 67.

Spanish opera star Placido Domingo said Sunday he had tested positive, adding he was “in good health”.

Fallen Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, in prison in New York state after being sentenced to 23 years for rape and sexual assault, has also tested positive, US media reported.

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, said on Monday they were doing better after nearly two weeks quarantine in Australia.

British actor Idris Elba said on March 16 that he had tested positive and gone into self-isolation.

Chilean author Luis Sepulveda, who lives in northern Spain, also has the virus and is in hospital. He felt the first symptoms on February 25.

In Nigeria, Chioma, the fiancee of wave making hip hop artist, Davido has also tested positive on March 27.

– Sport –

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died on March 21 aged 76, three days after being hospitalised with the coronavirus.

In Italy, several players at Juventus are infected, including France’s 2018 World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi and Argentinian attacker Paulo Dybala.

Former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini and his footballer son Daniel are also positive.

In England, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive.

Turkish football icon Fatih Terim, manager of Istanbul giants Galatasaray, is also positive.

At least 14 players from the NBA have tested positive, including Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and France’s Rudy Gobert of Utah Jazz.

(AFP)

