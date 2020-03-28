COVID-19: Nigerian Billionaires Lead Rescue Mission
...As Confirmed Cases Hit 81
In the same vein, Union Bank, backed by Atlas Mara, has also partnered with 54gene, a U.S.-based genetic research company, using a $500,000 funding facility to increase COVID-19 testing capacity in Nigeria to 1,000 daily. 54gene launched the testing support fund with $150,000 to secure instruments and protective equipment needed to keep health-care workers safe. The company aims to increase rate of testing in Nigeria to 5,000 tests daily working with other partners.
Other donors include Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who doled out an initial N50 million while calling on the government to pay Nigerians stipend to keep body and soul together while the lockdown in effect lasted, and hip hop artist, Tuface Idibia, who gave N10 million.
Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre,So donated some safety items and medical equipment to the Primary Health Care Centre, Lugbe, FCT, to support efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus scourge.
So far, Nigeria has recorded 81 cases of the virus, including one death and three discharges. There are fears that the spread could become uncontrollable in the coming days as going by the ministry of Health’s statement that less than 500 people have been tested and the government is tracing 4,370 persons that have made some contact with confirmed virus cases.
Earlier Chinese billionaire industrialist, Jack Ma, had sent millions of relief materials to African countries of which Nigeria got a deserved share.