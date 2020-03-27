Otedola Announces N1bn Donation to Fight Coronavirus

By Eric Elezuo

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has announced that he will be donating N1 billion to help in the fight against Coronavirus.

Otedola made the revelation in an Instagram post.

The Geregu Power chairman, therefore joins the likes of Tony Elumelu, Abdulsamad Biu, Enoch Adeboye, Aliko Dangote and others who have announced generous contributions as well.

The rise in the confirmed positive cases of the disease in the country has continued to be a matter of concern.

