Opinion: Conquer Your Fears

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“Fears are nothing more than a state of mind”- Napoleon Hill

Marie Curie stated that: “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is to be understood”. Also, 2 Timothy1:7 tells us something quite cheering and empowering, “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” This is who God has created us to be, as His children. This means that giving in to fear isn’t from God.

However, the most disastrous is the fear of failure. It has aborted many dreams, inventions and destinies; so you must resist it with all your might. It is better to attempt something great and fail than attempt nothing and succeed.

Make commitments, and stick to them. Dr. Robert Schuller once wrote: “I admire a person who tries to reach the top and does not make it. Perhaps he is someone who declares his candidacy for public office in a sincere desire to be a public servant for community good. He can be sure that he will be criticised and condemned and probably misinterpreted and distorted. His ego will surely take an awful beating. What does he get out of it? Even if he loses the race, he is a winner, because he conquered his fear of trying. In doing so, he has won his biggest battle. Every loser who tries to do something great is really a winner.”

It is important that you have the right perspective of failure, so you don’t become one of the victims of aborted dreams. Take note of the following observations made by someone:

· Failure does not mean you are a failure…it only means that you have not succeeded yet.

· Failure does not mean you have accomplished nothing…It actually means you have learnt something.

· Failure does not mean you have been a fool…it really means you had a lot of faith.

· Failure does not mean you have been disgraced…it does mean you were willing to try.

· Failure does not mean you do not have it… it does not mean you have to do something in a different way.

· Failure does not mean you are inferior…it only means that you are not perfect.

· Failure does not mean you have a wasted your life…it does mean you have a reason to start afresh.

· Failure does not mean you should give up…it does mean you must try harder.

· Failure does not mean you will never make it…it does mean it will take a little longer.

· Failure does not mean God has abandoned you…it only means God has a better idea!”

Being fully furnished and fortified with all we have learnt in this, there is no longer need to remain the same person you’ve always been. Now is the time to rouse your mind, stir up your faith and harness your potentials for excellence! Ensure that your contributions to life becomes a healing balm to the lives of the wounded, succour to the oppressed and inspiration to the coming generation(s).

It’s Your Turn

I urge you, friend, don’t give up on that dream; don’t give up on health status; don’t belittle those potentials that you are carrying, current situation notwithstanding. Time is a very humbling factor that must be regarded, considered and worked with if you surely and honestly desire global impacts. Crawl! Walk! Run! Fly! Soar! But don’t just remain on a spot! Maximize every situation to learn and grow (current lock and knockdowns notwithstanding). You must not stay idle. God Almighty requires us to optimise, empower and harness our gifts for the benefits of mankind and to our lifting, comforts and above all, to His glorification forevermore!

Remember that you are here on earth on a mission of wonders, to deliver unusual possibilities to peoples, corporates and nations, thereby handing over a better world to the coming generation. Remember also that we all shall surely give accounts to the Giver of the life and the gifts that we carry, as soon as we are through here on earth!

Knowing this, therefore, I charge you, leave your comfort zone(s). Aim higher, and work late nights on your dreams, visions and potentials. Acquire relevant knowledge through diverse profitable means. Study relevant books on your areas of interest. PUSH till the doors open. Learn at the feet of the masters (your God-sent mentors or teachers). Stay ever-humble; remain loyal to God and to fellow men; pray hard; meditate in serenity; seek silence; rest well; feed fine; network (meet people); start small; relate with respect and honour; and help others to find their feet.

Chase excellence; perfect your talents into skills (products); understand business terms and administration; invest your time; manage your energy, activate your visions; work on paper (Habakkuk 2:2). Read, study, embrace joy, and maintain happiness, even in whatever storm you may be going through. Be grateful. Work with time. Flow beyond the rhythm of the present so as to secure the future!

It is my expectation and the expectation of God that you will join all the great men and women we have discussed here and many more that you may be familiar with. These people, like eagles, turned the storms that came their way to propellers that catapulted them to their PEAK of greatness, while others see storms as obstacles or limitations.

Remember, every other number – no matter how huge – started from zero. Zero may connote the difficulties you are going through at the moment, but there is a lot you can make out of it if you do not allow it to overwhelm you. Revisit the success tips that the above people have proffered, as well as the ones you have read here so far. Begin to apply them with all seriousness. Soon, God will locate you with His favour and your story will turn to GLORY!

Watch out for the Book titled: “The Power of an Empowered Zero” (From Zero to HERO) by Tolulope A. Adegoke. Foreword by Dr Yomi Garnett (CEO/Chancellor, Royal Biographical Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S.A., U.K., Abuja, Nigeria.) Edited by Ola Aboderin.

Like this: Like Loading...