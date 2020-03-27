COVID-19: Lagos Assembly Empowers Sanwo-Olu to Spend N20bn, Recommends Jail Term, Fine for Lockdown Offenders

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed into law a bill empowering the State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to spend at least N20 billion to battle to Coronavirus pandemic.

The bill also empowered security agencies to arrest people who flout directives aimed at stopping the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the state and jail term of one month or N100,000 fine.

The bill, titled ‘A Law to Combat and Stop the Spread of Corona Virus Pandemic in Lagos State and for Connected Purposes’, has 25 sections.

It read, “The Bill empowers the Governor to incur the Kick-off expenditure sum of N20 billion to combat and stop the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The Governor in combating the Coronavirus pandemic shall declare a state of emergency in the State to protect the people of the State from the pandemic.

“The Bill calls for a Trust Fund named Coronavirus Pandemic Trust Fund with a board to manage this, but supervised by the Executive. The Trust fund shall consist of funds and material donations from individuals, private and public organizations.

“As from the commencement of this law, only essential services such as food supply, pharmacy, shops, water supply, petrol filling Stations and other relevant agencies shall be in full operations unless the Governor declares otherwise.

“All security agencies in the state including the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency shall effectively ensure that policy directives of the Governor babajide Sanwolu.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, directed the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni, to prioritise sending a clean copy of the passed bill to Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

Like this: Like Loading...