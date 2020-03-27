Chioma, Davido’s Fiancee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has said his fiancée, Chioma, tested positive for coronavirus.

Davido disclosed this via his verified Instagram account on Friday evening.

He said, “I came back recently from America after cancelling (my) tour.

“My fiancée Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby.

“We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history, we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

Unfortunately, my fiancée’s result came back positive while all 31 others tested negative including our baby.

“We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever.

“She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self-isolation for the minimum 14 days.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus.

