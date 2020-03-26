London Party: Shade Okoya Reacts

Dear all:

It has come to my attention that there are several false reports floating around on social media regarding H.E Adesola George Oguntade’s recent 80th birthday celebration held in London on the 10th March 2020.

My husband, myself and family members plus all our close friends were all in attendance and I can confirm that we are all well and fine after 16 days of attending.

To the best of my knowledge and findings, none of the guests in attendance have shown any signs or symptoms of the deadly Coronavirus as I text this today, the misinformation being circulated on social media lacks all credibility and its aim is for blackmail purpose only.

This is simply fake news and I am using this platform to debunk it.

I urge bloggers and social media influencers to use their platforms wisely in order not to spread panic or give wrong information to their followers.

Covid-19 is a global pandemic which is facing all nations at the moment, and during this time, especially it’s important to promote kindness and positivity and wish well to everyone.

I am overwhelmed by the love and concern shown by all who have called and messaged me and I pray and hope all will be back to normal soon.

I urge that God will answer all prayers during this period and let this big phase in the history of the nation pass very soon.

Amen

Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Shade Okoya

Like this: Like Loading...