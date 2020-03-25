Wike Closes Land, Sea, Air Borders, Bars Entry into Rivers State

The Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike has introduced stringent measures to prevent the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus disease into the state.

Wike in a statewide broadcast announced that air, sea and land routes into the state will be closed to traffic, beginning 6am, Thursday, March 26, 2020, noting that the measure became necessary after Rivers state escaped recording a case of the global pandemic.

He applauded the “vigilance of security agents who, acting on a tip- off prevented an infected person from boarding a flight from Abuja to Port Harcourt.”

“The infected person beat all security measures that were put in place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Abuja and was to sneak into Port Harcourt before security agents stopped her.

“Based on this alarming Information, the State Security Council met yesterday and reviewed measures already put in place and decided that there was urgent need to adopt stringent measures to protect those living and doing business in the state from the virus.

“The council has therefore taken the following painful decisions: With effect from 6pm on Thursday, March 26, 2020 , the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa will not be open to air traffic. While we may not have the right to stop flights from entering Port Harcourt, we cannot allow anybody coming from the airport to enter our State. We are confident that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other federal agencies will cooperate with us.

“All Land and Sea Borders will be closed.

“Vehicular movements in an out of the state have been banned. In essence no vehicle will leave Rivers State for any other State and no vehicle will be allowed to enter the state.

“Let me reiterate that the situation we are facing requires drastic measures because coronavirus has ravaged many countries.

Governor Wike said that the new measures will be in place till further notice.

The Rivers state Government Tuesday had announced a ban on all forms of open worship including crusades and vigils, public Burials and weddings were prohibited, while public parks, night clubs and Cinemas were directed to close down.

