Sanwo-Olu Orders Civil Servants to Go on Two Weeks Break

The Lagos State Government has declared two weeks break for civil servants in the state.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said this during a live press conference on Sunday.

According to him, civil servants from levels one to 12 are mandated to remain in their houses for the next two weeks.

He said, “We are shutting down almost 70 per cent of our workforce from Monday, 23rd of March 2020. We are shutting down levels 1-12 in our public service for the next 14 days.

“We know the enormity of the task at hand and we are ready for it We are working with market leaders and even public transport unions to ensure social distancing.

“Self-Isolate for at least 14 days if you are just returning to Nigeria. That would be the right thing to do.

“We must always rise to our challenges. We will win with the cooperation of Lagos residents. We have done this before, we will do it again.”

He, however, exempted “those providing essential services”.

The governor also said more isolation centres have been created in the state.

