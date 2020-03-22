Coronavirus: Eko Hotel Announces Partial Closure

One of Nigeria’s prestigious hospitality centres, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos has announced a partial shutdown of its facilities over threat of the deadly Coronavirus.

The hotel’s management announced on its official twitter account that it has decided to close Eko Suites Hotel, Eko Gardens Hotel, 88 Restaurant, Lagos Irish Pub, Sky Restaurant, My Thai Restaurant, Red Chinese Restaurant, Crossroads, the Spa, gym, pool, Conference and Banquet Halls

It noted that the decision to shut these services was a difficult one, but had to be taken in the interest of the public

It however noted that Eko Signature, Eko Hotel, Kuramo Sports Cafe, Calabash Bar, 1415 Seafood/Steakhouse and Lagos Breeze will remain partly open.

Lagos has been the epicentre of Coronavirus in Nigeria with over 20 cases confirmed in the state.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, six new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Lagos on Sunday, bringing the total to 24, four in Abuja, one in Oyo and one in Ekiti.

The decision of the management is connected to the order of Lagos Government which on Fridsy advised event centres, bars and restaurants to shut up shop to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

