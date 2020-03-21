Titi Ogufere: Celebrating a High Flying Interior Designer

By Eric Elezuo

“As long as I can remember I have had a passion and drive for art and design. From my early days at school, followed on as I graduated and insisted that I wanted to work in a furniture manufacturing company. I believe I was created to be an Interior Designer. Design is in my DNA. I find myself in my element whenever I engage in anything that has to do with design.”

She is committed, hard working, determined and focused. Her life is a mirror of self evaluation, learning and encouragement. She is Titi Ogufere, world renowned interior decorator albeit designer, who has transcended the length and breath of entrepreneurship and is standing tall.

A proud holder of a B.Sc in Mathematics and Library Science from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Titi Ogufere was born and raised in Nigeria, where she had almost all her education. She was already rolling in entrepreneurial stardom when the desire to step up her game prompted her to go ahead and obtain a degree in Interior Design from Dublin, Ireland and thereafter she obtained a Diploma in Events Management and PR from Dublin Business School. She went further to obtain a certificate in Editorial design from London College of Arts.

Totally equipped for the task ahead, Ogufere kicked off her career in 2000 at Design Options Ltd where she had a two years stint before establishing Essential Interiors, a furniture manufacturing and interdisciplinary practice with operations in Lagos, in 2002. Still hungry to break new grounds, she traveled to Dublin to broaden her education, while she kept her company running in Nigeria. She served as an Ex-Officio Executive Committee member of the International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers (IFI), a position she held for 5 years before landing the top job; a reward for steadfastness.

In 2007, Ogufere founded Essential Media Group (EMG); a full-service media company that is into Publishing, Events and Digital Media. EMG publishes two magazines, organizes a design festival, two highly specialized exhibitions, conferences, an awards program and has published over 25 books including This is Africa: Traditional Design, Modern and Contemporary (2017), In Conversation with Demas Nwoko (2019) and Vernacular Design: Redefining the Narrative (2019).

In 2017, Ogufere launched the African Culture and Design Festival, an exhibition geared towards showcasing traditional, modern, and contemporary African Art and Design. The event was organized by the Interior Design Association of Nigeria in partnership IFI, with the theme; This is Africa.

In the same year in Dubai, Ogufere stood in front of an audience of renowned international designers and architects, the International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers (IFI) when she was inaugurated as the CEO of Essential Interiors Consultancy and Publisher Essential Media Group as President. She went ahead to make a landmark achievement as the first President of African descent with the unanimous support and vote extended by the IFI members during the General Assembly.