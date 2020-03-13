Featured
Sanusi Released from Confinement, Departs Awe for Abuja with El-Rufai
The dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, has left Awe, Nasarawa State, where he was earlier confined.
Sanusi left alongside the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.
Earlier, Sanusi’s lawyers secured a court injunction granting his release from confinement.
The governor on his Twitter handle confirmed that they are heading to Abuja.
El-Rufai also uploaded a picture showing the former Emir and himself in a vehicle.