Sanusi Released from Confinement, Departs Awe for Abuja with El-Rufai

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, has left Awe, Nasarawa State, where he was earlier confined.

Sanusi left alongside the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

Earlier, Sanusi’s lawyers secured a court injunction granting his release from confinement.

The governor on his Twitter handle confirmed that they are heading to Abuja.

El-Rufai also uploaded a picture showing the former Emir and himself in a vehicle.

