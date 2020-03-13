George Adesola Oguntade: Celebrating An Enigmatic Jurist @80

By Eric Elezuo

Going by the avalanche of goodwill messages sent across to one of Nigeria’s distinguished jurist, Justice George Adesola Oguntade, as he graciously join the octogenarian club, it is obvious that the eminent jurist is one in a million, loved by all and practically a man of the people.

Born on March 10, 1940 in Epe, Lagos State, George Adesola Oguntade (CFR, CON) is a high rated academic, who has served and continue the Nigerian nation to the very best of his abilities, even going the extra mile to spend his retirement years still in the service of his fatherland.

Growing up from a humble background, Justice Oguntade had his basic formal education in his Epe locality before proceeding to Holborn College of Law, where he graduated in 1964. He was eventually called to the Nigerian Bar on January 15, 1966 after a one year at the Nigerian Law School.

A stickler to rules, he followed up his tutelage with the mandatory National Youth Service Corps, after which he commenced his legal career as a court clerk at the High Court of Justice, Ibadan. In September 1980, he was appointed a Judge of the Lagos High Court after 14 years of private legal practices at the Lagos Bar.

Between September 1987 and May 2004, Oguntade served as Presiding Justice for several State Court of Appeal in Nigeria until his appointment as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on May 19, 2004.

In May 2010, having attained the statutory retirement age of 70 years, Oguntade retired from the Supreme Court Bench. On September 16, 2015 however, he was appointed Chancellor of the Lagos State University Governing Council by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

As regards his prolific stand in other spheres of human existence, former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said: “Justice Oguntade’s contributions in other spheres of life are as remarkable as his inputs into the development of the legal profession. For instance, he played and continues to play critical roles in the development of Lagos. As an indigene of Lagos from Epe, he remains a pride to the state. It was in recognition of this that he was appointed Chancellor of the Lagos State University Governing Council in 2015.”

He maintained that the man of many parts, in the discharge of his duties, is quite “Fearless and courageous, thorough and resolute, his judgments were always reference points for other judges and lawyers.”

Oguntade is one man who don’t mind disagreeing with his colleagues in the dispensation of justice if need be. Asiwaj Tinubu, who knows the eminent jurist like the back of his hands pointed out one occasion thus: “And one occasion that readily comes to mind was the appeal filed by the then Presidential Candidate of the defunct ANPP in the 2007 election, General Muhammadu Buhari, against the election of President Umaru Yar’Adua of the PDP.”

A diplomat of no mean repute, Oguntade’s assumption to the high office the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to The United Kingdom has provided direction to the foreign mission. He has been responsible for the good tidings that echoed out of UK, including being a perfect host to President Muhammadu Buhari, who has visited the UK more than any other country, especially during the dark days of his ill-health.

An easy going gentleman and a social symbol, Oguntade’s friends cut across all strata of human endeavours and in the high echelon of positions. He accommodates both the young and mates, and does not discriminates for any reason. Some of his friends include Mr. JK Randle, billionaire business man, Chief Rasak Okoya, Chief Dele Momodu, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu among others.

As part of corporate social responsibilities, Oguntade organises yearly essay writing competition for secondary school students. The competition is tagged Justice George Oguntade Essay Competition.

Justice Oguntade is happily married to Modupe, and they are blessed with adorable children, who have already carved a niche for themselves in the professional world.

The Boss celebrates you sir, at 80, and proudly bestow on you the honour of Boss of the Week. Congratulations sir!

Like this: Like Loading...