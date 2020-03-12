Featured

Sanusi Sues IG, DSS DG, Seeks Release from ‘Detention’

The former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, has instituted a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order for his release from the post-dethronement detention and confinement.

Sanusi was taken to Awe in Nasarawa State and he has been detained in an apartment in the town after he was dethroned by the Kano State Government on Monday.

His team of lawyers led by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Thursday, filed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 before the Federal High Court in Abuja, The PUNCH reports.

He prayed for an interim order releasing him “from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”

The PUNCH reports that respondents to the application are the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Service, the Attorney-General of Kano State and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

