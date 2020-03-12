News

Buhari Was Not Attacked in Kebbi – Presidency

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, has debunked the rumours making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked in Kebbi State during the Argungun Fishing Festival, saying it was contortionist at work.

In a statement he signed, Adesina said that what happened was a situation where an excited fan of President attempted to touch him at close range but was prevented by the security details.

He accused ‘malicious people’ and ‘contortionists’ of twisting the truth for mischief sake.

He however, said that no matter what they do, the country moves on.

President Buhari was in Kebbi State Thursday to participate in the now resurrected Argungun Fishing Festival, which had been comatose for 11 years owing to security challenges. He also inspected rice pyramids on display.

