Dethroned, Banished Emir Sanusi Finds New Home in Awe, Nasarawa

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has been relocated to Awe Local Government of Nasarawa State.

The former Emir of Kano, who was earlier taken to Loko Development Area of the state, was later airlifted about 1:30pm on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the deposed Emir landed in Government House, Lafia at exactly 2:25pm amidst tight security.

Our correspondent learnt that the former Emir of Kano was relocated from Loko as a result of the lack of social amenities in the area.

