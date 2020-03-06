News

We’re Sorry for Coronavirus in Nigeria, Lafarge Apologises

Khaled El Dokani, Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa, has apologised for the company’s role in admitting the deadly coronavirus into Nigeria.

El Dokani made the comment during a chat with Channels Television on Wednesday after a visit to the Nigeria Stock Exchange in Lagos. The television station aired the interview Thursday.

Nigeria recorded its first case of coronavirus after an Italian who arrived the country tested positive to the virus, the Federal Ministry of Health said last week. The Italian citizen entered Nigeria on February 25 from Milan, Italy, for a brief business visit. He fell ill on February 26 and was transferred to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing.

The Italian had earlier visited Ewekoro community in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State for a business transaction with Lafarge.

Since the development was reported across the media, the company has been in the news and across social media platforms with attendant effect on its corporate image and stock prices.

But ElDokani told Channels Television that the company’s operation is not really affected by the development.

Culled from Today.ng

