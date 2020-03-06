I’m Not Aware that Peterside Has Been Sacked, Replaced, Says Amaechi

A former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi has said he is unaware of the reported removal of the Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside.

Although, no official statement from the government is backing the claims, there are reports that Peterside, whose tenure expires in a few days, has been sacked and replaced by Bashir Jamoh as the new DG of the agency.

Jamoh is currently the Executive Director of Administration and Finance in NIMASA.

Speaking in an interview with AIT on Thursday, the Minister of Transportation reacted to the news of the sack, saying he was not aware of it.

The former Governor said, “I am not aware. As of yesterday when I spoke to the DG of NIMASA, he was in the office, and they had a board meeting, and he was present at the meeting.

“I am not aware that he has been removed. I spoke to him at about 3pm to 4pm. I should know if he has been sacked. If I am the minister of transportation, I should know.

“Maybe we need to call him (Peterside) this morning to know whether he is in the office but the government does not take an arbitrary decision.

“If he were to be sacked, the minister of transportation would be told to formally intimate the DG of his sack, and I am not aware that the president has directed me to intimate anybody of his sack.

“His tenure expires on the 10th of this month. When it expires, you can then approach the president to either reappoint him or replace him.

“The president has the appointing authority. All the minister has by law is the recommendation authority.”

There are unconfirmed claims that Dakuku’s sack might be due to the failure of the agency to audit its account for six years.

On this, Amaechi said, “I am not aware that could be the reason. He has been DG for only four years because he came into office in 2016 and they cannot be punishing him for the offence committed by previous DGs.

“I don’t think that those speculations are right. I just think they are mere speculations, and we should wait until Tuesday next week when his tenure will officially expire. The president has the right to appoint whoever he wants to appoint and if he wants to extend his tenure, he will extend his tenure.”

Speaking on Dakuku’s alleged refusal to attend National Assembly summons, the Minister added, “I attend National assembly summons because they have the authority to summon a minister or the head of parastatals.

“I would be surprised if Peterside does not honour summons because he was once a member of the House of Representatives.”

Daily Post

