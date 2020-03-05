Featured

Govs, Minister Behind My Travails – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, claims that a serving minister and some governors are responsible for his current travails in the party.

But, the former Governor of Edo State did not name the minister and the governors.

He spoke soon after meeting the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The closed-door meeting took place as news broke that Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Kano, had set aside a ruling of the FCT High Court suspending him as the APC’s chairman.

He said he came specifically to brief Buhari on developments in the party, being the national leader.

