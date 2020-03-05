Coronavirus: UBA Cancels Yearly CEO Awards

Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) has behaved like a responsible corporate organisation by cancelling its yearly UBA CEO Awards because if the outbreak of Coronavirus.

According to a letter sent to guests of the event which usually attracts its staff and leading light across the world, the cancellation was inevitable.

The statement signed by Bola Atta, Group Head, Corporate Communications reads “We regret to inform you that due to the outbreak of the Corona Virus (Covid -19) and the various health warnings by the WHO and the Nigerian Ministry of Health, we have had to cancel this year’s CEO awards celebrations.

“We were already excited about receiving and entertaining you but would like to keep everyone in a safe and healthy environment. We will however, be back next year and promise to make it up to you with the best event ever. So save your outfits and stay well until then”.

Like this: Like Loading...