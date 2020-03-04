Events

Glamour As Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal Emerges 2020 Silverbird Man of the Year

By Eric Elezuo

It was a combination of class, glamour, pomp and pageantry as the Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, was declared the Silverbird Man of the Year in a well attended event that paraded the nobles of Nigeria’s political, economic and social platforms.

Held at the prestigious Convention Centre of the prestigious Eko Hotels weekend, the annual event also honoured many other prominent Nigerians in various categories.

The quartet of Pa Alfred Rewane, former Senate President, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, a former Chairman of the defunct Nigeria People’s Party, Pa Adediran Ogunsanya, Second Republic President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, were considered for the PostHumous award while the Personality of the year award went to AVM A. O. Jolasimi and foremost comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, otherwise known as Alibaba.

Mike Ozekhome SAN, Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwa, Senator Ben Murray Bruce and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki

Others who received awards of honour on the night were Mrs. Patience Torlowei, who got the Designer of the year award and Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki for the Extraordinary Personality award.

Mr. Guy Murray Bruce, Alibaba and wife with Mr. & Mrs. Danny Kioupouroglou

Other personalities that graced the event with their presence were Chief Bode George, Publisher Vanguard Newspapers, Sir Sam Amuka; Mr. Bismarck Rewane, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (rtd), Mr. Tony Okoroji, Mrs. Oprah Benson, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Princess Adenrele Adeniran Ogunsanya, Prince Bisi Olatilo, Prince Lana Adesida, Hon. Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba, Mr. Obaro Odeghe, Chief Ernest Ndukwe, Mrs. Yeye Rewane, Mr. Danny kioupouroglou and wife and Alhaji Danladi Bukola among many others.

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and Senator Florence Ita-Giwa

Pix by Ken Ehimen

Eric

