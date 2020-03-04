Featured

Court Orders Oshiomhole to Step Down As APC Chairman

Eric 4 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute

An FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja has suspended Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Danlami Senchi, on Wednesday, ordered Oshiomhole to step down pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal as the APC chairman.

There have been calls from sections of the APC for Oshiomhole to resign and he was suspended by the Edo State chapter of the party last November.

Eric

Related Articles

Ex-CJN Idris Kutigi Dies in London

October 21, 2018

Buhari Has No Third Term Ambition – Presidency

October 1, 2019

Edo Gov Absent as South South Govs Fault Buhari on Charges against Onnoghen (See Detailed COMMUNIQUE)

January 13, 2019

Lagos not under Bondage, Sanwo-Olu Tells Agbaje

December 3, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: