Court Orders Oshiomhole to Step Down As APC Chairman

An FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja has suspended Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Danlami Senchi, on Wednesday, ordered Oshiomhole to step down pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal as the APC chairman.

There have been calls from sections of the APC for Oshiomhole to resign and he was suspended by the Edo State chapter of the party last November.

