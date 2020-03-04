APPOEMN Holds Classy Get Together, Seeks Government’s Partnership, Regulation

By Eric Elezuo

The Association of Party Planners and Event Management of Nigeria (APPOEMN) has a held its get together party for the year 2020 where they called off work to give themselves a good time after working all through the year without a break.

The event, which brought together event planning and management practitioners from across board, was held at Caesar’s Luxury Hotel, Lekki, Lagos with much gusto associated with much partying, and so much to eat and drink. The fun-filled event featured not just APPOEM members, but more people from the industry generally.

Speaking to The Boss, the president of the association, Mrs Gbemisola Ope, said that APPOEM is known for celebrating heavyweights and bringing the best out of people’s memorable events, and as a result do not have time for themselves all year round.

“As you all know, we work all round the year, we hardly have a break, celebrating people, creating special events for people. This explains the reason why we decided to chose one day in a year to celebrate ourselves and have a good time.” Mrs Ope said.

With a improvement in membership drive from 120 to 210 in 2019, the association scores itself pass mark, vowing to add more efforts to make the association the standard it dreams to be. Mrs Ope hinted that in the year that passed, the association engaged in various workshops, seminars and lectures where resource persons were invited to furnish the members with more knowledge and other sundry techniques.

She mentioned that in the year 2019, a spectacular annual conference was held, where international speakers, three of them, were invited to impact the members.

As regards challenges, she said: “Our major challenge is getting the support of government to partner with our vision, but we are working on it. We need to set standard for the industry; we need to have consequences for actions. And luckily for us, we have got an invitation from the Ministry of Tourism for a parley, and it is expected that a lot of good will come out of it,” Ope said.

APPOEM was also involved in corporate social responsibilities in the past year as it visited the school of the blind in Surulere, and donated items to the applause of the centre. It believes that by the time the board holds its meeting for the year, more areas to bestow goodness will be discussed.

In APPOEM, every member is carried along, and that is one of the benefits. There is opportunity to network, and getting businesses will no longer be an uphill task. Consequently, potential members can join by simply sending a mail to designated APPOEM address. Moreover, there is a support system for members who are in distress just as constant education and information is made available to members.

In her remarks, a patron of the organisation, Mrs Gbemi Sosore, described the gathering as fun-filled and well deserved as everyone has been working hard all year round. She promised that as an organisation, they will continue to make parties worthwhile for Nigerians. She called on the government to come in in other to put in place rules and regulations to guild the activities of party planning and management.

Also speaking, a member of the APPOEM board, Mrs. Oluwafumbi Akinyosoye, applauded the executives and the entire members for the time out, saying it is well deserved as everyone has been involved in various duties throughout the year, making sure others are happy.

“So it is a good thing for us to give ourselves some happiness and fun at this time. We are one big family, and APPOEM is not a caucus,” Mrs. Akinyosoye said.

A yearly affair, APPOEM’s end of year get together is expected to return in the coming year much bigger than the former.

