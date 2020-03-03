Imo: Supreme Court Dismisses Ihedioha’s Review Application, Retains Uzodinma

The Supreme Court in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed the application for review of its January 14, 2020 judgment which removed Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State Governor, and declared Hope Uzodinma as the valid winner of the last governorship election in the state.

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, in a split ruling of six-to-one, described the application by Ihedioha ruling as an invitation to sit in an appeal over its judgment.

