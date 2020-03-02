Again, Supreme Court Adjourns Imo Judgment Review Application

The Supreme Court, again, on Monday adjourned till Tuesday the hearing of the application seeking the review of its judgment which upturned the outcome of the last governorship election in Imo State.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Emeka Ihedioha, is by his application filed on February 5, 2020, seeking the review of the apex court’s February 13, 2020 judgment which removed him from office after about seven months of being inaugurated as the Imo State governor.

The apex court, in the disputed verdict which Ihedioha alleged was obtained by fraud, installed the All Progressives Congress’ Hope Uzodinma, as Ihedioha’s replacement.

The judgment review application was on February 18 adjourned till Monday for hearing.

But a seven-man panel of the court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, however, further adjourned the application till Tuesday, following a request by Ihedioha’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN).

Agabi said, “The matter was adjourned till today for hearing. But incidentally, we were served a process by the respondents in court this morning, which we must look at in order to respond.

“If it is convenient to you my lords, permit us to come back tomorrow (Tuesday) so that we can look at the issues that may arise.”

Responding, Uzodinma’s lawyer, Damien Dodo (SAN), said applicants were served Monday morning because they only filed and served their papers last Friday.

Dodo said save Agabi’s request, he was ready to proceed.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s lawyer, Taminu Inuwa (SAN), too said he was ready to proceed with the hearing.

But the panel decided to adjourn the hearing till Tuesday.

Members of the panel were, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, and Justices Sylvester Ngwuta, Olukayode Ariwoola, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Amina Augie, and Uwani Abba-Aji.

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...