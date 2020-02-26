Wilder Blames Ring-Walk Costume for Fury Defeat

Deontay Wilder has blamed his elaborate ring-walk costume for his WBC heavyweight title defeat by Tyson Fury.

The American, 34, said his costume was too heavy and as a result, he “didn’t have the legs” for the fight.

Britain’s Fury, 31, produced a dominant display to win the title in Las Vegas on Saturday when Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

Wilder also told US media he will exercise his rematch clause for a third fight against Fury.

“Fury didn’t hurt me at all, but the simple fact is that my uniform was way too heavy for me,” Wilder told Yahoo.

Wilder said the costume, which featured armour, a mask and a crown, weighed at least 40 pounds (18.1kg) and was a tribute to Black History Month.

Fury was carried to the ring on a throne, while also wearing a crown.

“I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight – in the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through,” added Wilder.

“I was only able to put it on [for the first time] the night before but I didn’t think it was going to be that heavy.

“I wanted it to be good and I guess I put that before anything.”

