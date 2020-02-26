Boss Picks
Ovation Publisher, Dele Momodu Set to Celebrate 60th Birthday in London
By Eric Elezuo
The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Ovation Media Group, publisher of the popular journal, Ovation Magazine, and The Boss Newspapers, Bashorun Dele Momodu, has revealed that his anticipated 60th birthday will be marked in a private celebration in London on May 16, 2020.
The veteran journalist made this disclosure through his verified Twitter account, saying the day will be spent as quietly as possible with “my family, our pastors and some friends at home in London.”
He however pleaded with those who may not attend to bear with him and remember him in prayers as the event will be strictly by invitation owing to ‘limited space and resources’
See Momodu’s notification below:
BIRTHDAY NOTIFICATION DELE MOMODU AT 60 CELEBRATION
I’m happy to share the good news with you. By the grace of almighty God, I will turn 60 on May 16, 2020. I intend to spend the day as quietly as possible with my family, our Pastors, and some friends at home in London…
And put me in your prayers. Nothing would delight me more than personally welcoming you to the occasion in the traditional Ovation International style. The event will be strictly by invitation because of limited space and resources. The celebration is not so much about me…
It is about celebrating the goodness of God to me and my family. Nothing would delight me more than personally welcoming you to the occasion in the traditional Ovation International style but it is practically impossible to host all those interested in attending...
We wish our dearest publisher the best of diamond jubilee!