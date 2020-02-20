Only Abuse-Proof Social Media App Set to Debut in Nigeria, Welcomes Ofcom’s Internet Watchdog Role

An abuse-proof digital democracy social network app, which has been making waves in one of world’s acclaimed democracy, Britain, has announced its intention to debut in Nigeria in no distant time just as it welcomes British government’s plans to give communications watchdog Ofcom, the power to force social media firms to act over harmful content.

Describing the announcement as “as welcome as it is overdue”, makers of the Rate Your Leader app, which remains till date the only abuse-proof app, urged users to consider moving on from the platforms to other social media apps which “put safety at their heart”.

Free app, Rate Your Leader, was created by the Digital Democracy project to bridge the gulf between people and their elected representatives with phones and other handheld devices – whilst blocking malicious or offensive communication in a way that other social media platforms do not.

The app makers have previously highlighted that online abuse suffered by local councillors in Britain as well as elected representatives in Nigeria, has risen by 500% in just two years

The abuse-proof Rate Your Leader app confirmed voters in specific electoral divisions to communicate directly with the elected representatives, as well as rating them for responsiveness.

Founder Joel Popoola said:

“This news is as welcome as it is overdue. Major social media companies have betrayed people’s trust for too long by allowing their technology to be used as a platform for hate speech and abuse. As politicians have personally been at the receiving end of so much of this abuse it was inevitable that they would take action.

“If Rate Your Leader can deliver abuse-proof communication, some of the wealthiest firms on Earth have no excuse. We have warned for some time that if these firms continued to fail in their role of their own policemen the government would step in, and so it has come to pass.

“The saddest thing is that they are only acting to protect their own users from harassment, abuse and threats, because they are going to be forced to. Consumers should consider whether they want to continue engaging with companies which are so cavalier about their safety and considering moving on to other services which have safety at their heart”.

The Rate Your Leader app is available from the Apple and Google Marketplaces. The app has a five star rating on the Google market, with one reviewer writing “This is the new level of politics…better communication of leaders with the electorates and accountability”.

It should be noted that in Britain, an ever-increasing number of MPs, councillors and Police & Crime Commissioners have already taken advantage of the free democracy app to stay in touch with the people who elected them and to get their message out to confirmed voters in their constituencies, helping them truly understand what matters most to the people who elect them. It is expected that the same will be replicate in Nigeria among an audience that has shown unwavering interest in the app. Nigerians eagerly await the launch of the app.

Popoola added that plans to launch the app in Nigeria are in advanced stage, and a date will soon be announced for the launch. It is believed that the launch will bring together movers and shakers of Nigerian politics, industries, press, religion among other notable sectors.

