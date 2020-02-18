Featured

Just In: Boko Haram Attacks Chibok, Sets Many Houses on Fire

Eric 1 min ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Korongilum, a community in Chibok local government area of Borno state, is currently being attacked by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

A resident told TheCable that the insurgents came into the community around 6pm, shooting sporadically and setting many houses on fire. 

“People were just returning to their houses from the farm when the insurgents came in,” the resident said. 

“They came in through Forfor, and our people are running for safety as we speak.” 

A military source said troops from the Nigerian Army’s 28 task force brigade and 117 battalion, both headquartered in Chibok, are already on their way to Korongilum. 

“In fact, the brigade and the battalion commanders are the ones leading soldiers to the attack,” the source said. 

TheCable

Eric

Related Articles

Sanwo-Olu Donates Bus to Bethesda Home, Restates Commitment to Electoral Promises

March 15, 2019

Court Grants Dino Melaye Bail on Health Grounds

January 19, 2019

Aisha Buhari Denies Making Statement on Onnoghen’s Suspension

January 27, 2019

AFCON 2019: Ighalo Wins Top Scorer Award, Makes Best XI

July 20, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: