See Full List of Oscar Winners in Main Categories

Here are the winners in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Hollywood.

South Korean film “Parasite” was the big winner of the night, taking home four prizes — for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film.

Best picture: “Parasite”

Best director: Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Best actress: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best international feature film: “Parasite” (South Korea)

Best animated feature: “Toy Story 4”

Best documentary feature: “American Factory”

Best original screenplay: “Parasite” – Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won

Best adapted screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit” – Taika Waititi

Best original score: “Joker” – Hildur Gudnadottir

Best original song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

