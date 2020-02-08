Adding Value: Programme Your Mind by Henry Ukazu

Greetings Dear Friends,

“Whatsoever the mind can conceive, believe, it can achieve it” – Napoleon Hill

Our mind plays a very important role in our lives. The mind can be likened to our words, it can literally make or mar us. It is quite unfortunate to know that many people die before their actual death. This is because this set of individuals have already believed subconsciously they can’t make it, regardless of how they try. Just like it is believed in some quarters that the spiritual world controls the physical, our subconscious mind works in the same direction. If the internal force is strong, it will definitely produce a corresponding external force.

In the course of this article, we shall be discussing how we can tap into our subconscious mind to progress in life. Our mind works like a programme – garbage in, garbage out. There’s power in the mind. If you believe you can achieve a particular goal, you’ll be determined to achieve it, obstacles will serve as an inspiration for you. It’s just like a lady in love with a man, it will be hard to convince her to think of loving another man.

Your subconscious mind has immense power in controlling your life experiences — from the types of food you eat to the actions you take each day, the level of income you earn, and even how you react to stressful situations. You can literally achieve just about anything if you ﬁrst take the time to reprogram your subconscious mind!

We all have dreams, vision, goals, desire and various interests in life. You may have tried to accomplish a particular task and failed several times. If you can position your mind to work in a certain way by having positive thoughts and attitudes towards those experiences and life generally, you’ll definitely see life from a different perspective.

You may feel you have no gift, not talented, insecure, strong, or something is not meant for you, it’s over for you, you can’t get it right again, the odds are against you, etc. Quit digging on negativity by hitting the delete button and focus your mind on uniqueness, your understanding, what’s working for you and the compliments you have received over time and see how the tides will turn to your favor. You have even had many rejections, disappointment, betrayal, and setbacks, if you program your mind the odds at against you, you’ll have an up heal task succeeding, but if you configure your mind to see those setbacks as experience inspiring you to work hard, work smarter, gain insight or even see it as an avenue to learn something new, you’ll be on the verge of exploring a great opportunity in due time.

Program your mind to see the best life you want to live, program your mind to visualize what you’ll like to be, program your mind to see the kind of man/woman you’ll like to marry, program your mind to see how your business will grow in five or ten years time, program your mind to see how much you’ll to worth in life, program your mind to see yourself as a future Governor, President, Chief Executive Officer, professor, or Captain of industry addressing world leaders, etc. When you program your mind to think in certain ways, the universe has a way of aligning with your thoughts. That been said thoughts and words are cheap if they are not put into action. You’ll have set the ball in motion by going out and doing your groundwork and believe your deems and visions will come to pass. Moral: You have to believe before you can see it.

Most of us have a vague idea of what we think we deserve. When life veers away from that path we have quietly set for it, we often become frustrated and upset, your mind is the key to success and you have the power to learn how to reprogram your subconscious. If you want to live the life you desire, then it’s time to decide, to commit and to resolve. It’s not what we can do in life that makes a difference – it’s what we will do. And there’s no better time to take back control of your mind and set your sights on something better right now.

Let’s discuss how we can program our mind for success

DECIDE

The first step in programming your mind is by deciding that you don’t want to remain in the same position again. The first step to success is determination. When you decide to take to succeed in life, all your energy will be focused on making it work. Isn’t it true that the whole world sets apart for the man/woman who knows where he/she is going? Failure and success start in the mind. A great way of having a head start in your life is by preparing for the best and expecting the worst.

The action plan you can adopt is to gain absolute clarity on what it is you want. In practicing this step, you’ll have to ask yourself, what is your desired outcome? The more specific you are, the greater chance you have in succeeding. This is because clarity is power.

When you decide to stay away from an unnecessary argument, negativity, drama, and situations that sap your positive energy, you give yourself more power to focus your energy on what matters. For instance, imagine yourself in a heated conversation with your colleague at work, family member, friend or even your partner. If you decide to focus on exchanging words with the person as supposed to leaving the scene or responding back in a human tone, you’ll only end up escalating the problem.

COMMIT AND RESOLVE

You must commit and resolve to do only things that align with your visions and positive thoughts towards life. This decision is not an easy one, it comes with its own challenges, however, your determination to succeed, must outweigh your fear for failure.

By reprogramming your mind to focus on your resolve, you develop the ability to change your approach to problems as required. Not all obstacles, hurdles or circumstances are the same; each poses its own difficulties, and you can meet those difficulties head-on. True power comes from within, and reprogramming the subconscious mind conditions you for success. Frustration becomes a gift because it means you are on the verge of a breakthrough. Failure becomes a lesson, counseling you on how to be better in the future. Any roadblock becomes an opportunity for you to pivot and find a new creative solution. That is the power of your mind’s dedication to resolve.

It’s interesting to note that what many people don’t realize is that just as your brain is built to regulate your physical self, it also tries to regulate your mental self. Your mind is constantly filtering and bringing to your attention information and stimuli that affirms your preexisting beliefs

GIVE YOURSELF PERMISSION TO BE HAPPY AND SUCCESSFUL

Happiness plays a huge role in your life. In the real sense of life, true happiness is not bought by materialism, it is felt subconsciously. Materials things of life can only facilitate or instigate your happiness but when the season or scene is over, you’ll go back to your normal state of mind. But if your source of happiness is intrinsic, it will be hard to dim your happiness because the internal gene is responsible for stimulating and empowering the outer strength. So, therefore, give yourself permission to step into a whole, happy, healthy, grounded and meaningful existence.

DON’T DWELL ON DOUBT

This is one of the cardinal points of mind programming. As human beings, sometimes, we allow doubts to becloud and overshadow our minds. We do this by focusing our energy on why a particular product will not work instead of focusing on the solutions you’re bringing into the world. As a piece of advice, when in doubt, do not act. When you live on doubt, you’ll find it hard to believe in yourself and others, and when you don’t believe in yourself, it will be hard for other people to believe in you. Stop dwelling on doubts and naysayers and focus your thoughts on being around positive people who see reasons why it will work. Doubt is like darkness, while faith is like a light. According to Earl Nightangle “Whatsoever we plan in our subconscious mind and nourish with repetition and emotion will one day become a reality”.

Great minds don’t reason like little minds. Little minds who find it hard to accomplish a goal might either want to discourage you to see reasons/obstacles why the odds will be against you or they’ll give you genuine reasons why they failed. The real question you should be asking yourself is, how many people have succeeded in that project and then channel your strength to give in your best.

Furthermore, the way people respond to news of your success will tell you how they are really doing in their lives, for instance, If you announce your engagement, people who are in happy marriages will be elated for you. People who are in unhappy marriages will warn you that it is difficult and that you should enjoy your remaining time as “single” individuals. The point is that other people’s fears are projections of their own situations. They have nothing to do with what you are or aren’t capable of.

SPEAK INTO YOUR LIFE

This is another great way of programming your mind. The book of life made us understand that life and death lie in our mouth. You can speak lie and death into your life. For instance, instead of saying: “I hope to do that one day,” say, “I am strategizing how to do that now.” Instead of thinking: “I will be happy when I am in a different place in my life,” think, “I am completely capable of being happy right here and right now, nothing is holding me back.” You have to act, smile, dress talk and walk as you have it. You can even practice the self-deception toga of “fake it until you make it”

HA VE A GRATITUDE JOURNAL

You cannot underscore the power of gratitude. Many people don’t know how to tap into this gift. When you practice gratitude, you’re programming your mind to attract more fortunes. If you need something, starting to imagine it by appreciating it and thanking the universe or even thanking your creator for bringing it your way. You can practice this skill by using visualization and affirmation.

You can start by putting yourself in a headspace of “having” rather than “wanting” is to begin a gratitude practice. By expressing thanks for all that you do have, you shift your mindset from being hungry for change to feeling satisfied with where you are at. Nothing magnetizes abundance to you like gratitude. There’s a saying that once you believe you have enough, you are open to receiving more and more and more. That is undoubtedly true.

SURROUND YOURSELF WITH GREAT NETWORK

In one of my articles titled: Your Network Determines Your Net worth, I stated that your network can serve as a very influential and resourceful asset that can catapult you to success. If you surround yourself with positive, smart, rich, kind, honest, faithful hardworking people, you’ll stand a chance of acting like them. There’s a saying if you stay around nine millionaires, you’re likely to be the tenth millionaire in the group/circle. Start spending time with people who are ambitious, supportive and creative.

Remember that you will truly become like the people you spend the most time with and choose who your network carefully.

In conclusion, you’ll have to free your mind before any addiction can leave you.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success. He can be reached via henrous@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...