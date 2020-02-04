Again, Gunmen Invade Plateau Communities, Two killed, One Injured

Two people have reportedly been killed and one other injured as gunmen again invaded Plateau communities on Monday and the early hours of Tuesday.

The gunmen struck in the Kura Falls community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing one person on Tuesday.

A villager, Mr Moses Gyang told our correspondent in Jos on Tuesday that the latest victim identified as Wurin Patrick was killed by the gunmen who attacked his house in the early hours of Tuesday.

He added that a similar attack was carried out on Monday in a neighbouring community of Dorowa where one person was killed and another injured and hospitalised.

Gyang said, “Our area in Kura Falls was again attacked by gunmen in the early hours of today (Tuesday). One Wurin Patrick died during the attack.

“Besides, two other villagers were shot by the gunmen in neighbouring Dorowa community on Monday morning which led to the death of one of the victims while the other person is still in the hospital.

“It is unfortunate that we have continued to witness attacks in our communities and the killings of our people without anything done to stop the perpetrators.”

A spokesman for the State Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, when contacted said he was not aware of the latest incident but promised to investigate what happened.

