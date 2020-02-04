Featured

Again, Gunmen Invade Plateau Communities, Two killed, One Injured

Eric 1 day ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Two people have reportedly been killed and one other injured as gunmen again invaded Plateau communities on Monday and the early hours of Tuesday.

The gunmen struck in the Kura Falls community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing one person on Tuesday.

A villager, Mr Moses Gyang told our correspondent in Jos on Tuesday that the latest victim identified as Wurin Patrick was killed by the gunmen who attacked his house in the early hours of Tuesday.

He added that a similar attack was carried out on Monday in a neighbouring community of Dorowa where one person was killed and another injured and hospitalised.

Gyang said, “Our area in Kura Falls was again attacked by gunmen in the early hours of today (Tuesday). One Wurin Patrick died during the attack.

“Besides,  two other villagers were shot by the gunmen in neighbouring Dorowa community on Monday morning which led to the death of one of the victims while the other person is still in the hospital.

“It is unfortunate that we have continued to witness attacks in our communities and the killings of our people without anything done to stop  the perpetrators.”

A spokesman for the State Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, when contacted said he was not aware of the latest incident but promised to investigate what happened.

Eric

Related Articles

Behold Fayemi’s 32-Man Governorship Transition Committee

July 25, 2018

Dasuki Fulfills All Bail Conditions, Set for Release – Lawyer

July 17, 2018

Flood Sweeps 11-Year-Old Boy, Rescuer to Death in Lagos

October 12, 2019

Three Years of NASS, Presidency Imbroglio

June 17, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: