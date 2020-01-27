Headline

PDP Names Tambuwal as Governors’ Forum Chair, Replaces Dickson

Eric 2 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is now the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum.

According to a statement issued by Mohammad Bello, special adviser to governor Tambuwal, he replaces outgoing Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, who was absent at the meeting and whose tenure will elapse on February 3, 2020.

The choice of Governor Tambuwal was unanimous as all the governors in attendance at the party’s 88th National Executive Council held at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata plaza, Abuja, resolved and appointed him as their chairman.

Accepting the responsibility, Tambuwal pledged to run an inclusive administration and to move the party forward.

However, his predecessor, Dickson, was conspicuously absent at the NEC meeting.

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Just In: Atiku Gets US Visa At Last

December 1, 2018

Calm in Osogbo, Ife, Ede as Supreme Court Affirms Oyetola’s Victory

July 5, 2019

Travel Ban: Buhari’s Targeting Opposition, Says Fani-Kayode

October 14, 2018

Friday Sermon: A Climate of Darkness

July 26, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: