Prophecies or Predictions! Nigeria Clergymen Turn Nostradamus

Every year, ‘men of God’, preachers or outright prophets reel out a list of occurrences they expect to come to pass in the unfolding year. Most of them have at one time or another taken credit for some of the tales said to have come to past. And for those that failed to come to past, they have procured one excuse or another to explain them away. Consequently, one wonders if these people are actually involved in prophesies or predictions.

The English dictionary defined prophecy as a statement that something will happen in future or the power or ability to know what will happen in the future. In other words, it is an inspired utterance, declaration of divine will and purpose of a prophet. And the question that arises therefore, is from whence comes the inspiration?

Prediction on the other hand is like the other, but not more out of divine will. It is a function of environmental variables. For instance, one can look at the gathering cloud, and conclude that it would rain.

In 1555, a French astrologer, Michel Nostradamus, published a collection of 942 poetic quatrains in a book called Les Propheties, detailing future events. The book has rarely been out of print since his death in 1566. Nostradamus has since been known as the man who saw tomorrow owing to the fact most of his predictions came to past. In fact, there is a prediction for 2020 as well. All eyes are wide open to see to its fulfillment.

In the light of the above, many Nigerian preachers, Christians and Muslims alike have been busy dishing out predictions for the year. Below are some of them:

Sabit Olagoke Ariyo

In his 2020 new year prophecies, Islamic scholar, Ariyo, predicted political wrangling, which will snowball into serious issues for the country if not tackled.

He also predicted that Nigeria would experience a rise in the crime wave, calling for more security measure to stem it in the new year 2020.

Ariyo is the founder and Spiritual Head of Shafaudeen In Islam Worldwide. He revealed his findings in his message captioned: “Divine Revelation For The Year 2020,” released from the International Head Quarters of the Mission, Wakajaye, Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to him, his new year prophecies were not “to frighten the citizens but to guide our leaders and fellow Nigerians on some happenings and avoidable events. This is to allow proactive measures in governance for effective socio-spiritual and political administration.”

Furthermore, the Islamic leader noted that the education sector would get a boost and urged Nigerians to “pray against a ploy in the sector to avoid sabotage.”

On the political scene in Nigeria, he said “there shall be wrangling among politicians over the sharing of economic booties. Political wrangling shall snowball into a whirlwind of problems in some quarters.”

On sports, he said Nigerian should “pray against sports mismanagement in disarray for things to work.”

He, also, appealed to stakeholders in religion in Nigeria to pray to God to touch the hearts of those in government to resist the temptation of seeing public offices as an opportunity to loot the nation’s treasury.

Primate Elijah Ayodele

In his own revelations, Founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke-Afa, Ejigbo Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, said that Nigeria may experience flooding and there would be division in the Presidency in 2020.

In his New Year 2020 prophecies for Nigeria, the clergyman predicted that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari will have issues.

He also claimed that Buhari will clamp down on opposition voices as he called on Nigerians to pray against the death of popular persons, according to his prophecies for 2020.

Below is excerpts of his prophesies:

NIGERIA: Nigeria in the Diaspora will witness more troubles. I foresee incessant killings in the country as rioting will be on the increase. Nigeria 2020 needs to pray so well because I foresee so many things happening in the country. The country will face serious economic challenges.

I foresee that Budget 2020 will not drive the need of the people. The country needs prayers for guidance and God’s divine protection. The government should look for ways of working things out.

Let us pray against unexpected bomb explosion in Nigeria.

Let us pray against the death of a professor, a judge, a onetime civilian governor, a military officer, a minister and a business tycoon.

Let us pray against the death of a prominent banker.

The government should take steps to tackle the level of crime. The prices of gas will increase as there will be a new electric stove.

There will be issues and clashes between Yoruba and Hausa, Igbo and Hausa.

I foresee deportation of Nigerians in some countries and some Nigerians will be deported within Nigeria. The government will caution people that try to criticize their policy.

People will not be able to express their desire.

Democracy will cause a lot of problems and will break Nigeria. I foresee future referendum coming. A lot of things will happen in Nigeria. I foresee protest and counter-protest against the government. Let the country pray against confusion. Nigeria will face a lot of challenges as they will embark on certain steps to normalize and checkmate its security challenges.

Despite all this, there will still be security challenges in major parts of the country.

Let’s pray for God to protect

Federal Ministries that their office will not be involved in any fire incident.

The following states: Enugu, Kogi, Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti should be careful of erosion and flood and some parts of the north that have not experienced it before.

There will be too much population in the country. Nigeria is still sitting on a time bomb that may explode. The country should pray for peace and unity in the nation. I foresee a new flag in the world i.e. another country will emerge.

Some country will come out of another country.

Let us pray to rebuke the death of a present and former Minister, former governor, and Former president in Nigeria.

The government of President Buhari will expose some former governors who are corrupt.

The government will make lots of efforts to move the country. APC will rise up against the government. Some government agencies will be scrapped due to internal inefficiencies. Lagos (EKO) Electric Distribution Company will face problems and also in Rivers, Kwara, Edo, Ebonyi, Kano and Cross Rivers.

I foresee that the 2023 election will pose serious tension as the Northern part will want to continue to be in power at all cost. They will do so many things so as to ensure they remain in power. The Yoruba clamouring to become the next president of the country should seek the face of God before they embark on any journey.

The Igbo will not be recognized in 2023. The 2023 election will be so tough and challenging. The geo-political zones who have sold their right are still going to regret it because anybody that talks will be arrested or oppose what the government are doing will face so many threats. I foresee some people will oppose the decision of the government.

The Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) should be committed into prayers and they will introduce a new tax system into the country.

Let us pray against calamity in the country.

There will be environmental pollution. Stock Exchange will experience changes in its leadership position. Some company license will be seized.

I foresee unexpected explosions and fire outbreak in Nigeria.

Some Federal Ministers must be careful because some will face unexpected challenges in discharging their duties properly.

Let us pray against troubles in our security system.

Baby factories will be detected. The government will embark on new methods of sanctifying the state in order to make it free and cool the security of the country. Pensioners will demonstrate. Some state will not be able to pay their pensioners. Pensioners will go on strike.

Fraud will be detected in the Pension Board. Ghost workers will be detected by the Federal government.

Let us watch against unexpected explosion and killings in Abuja. Herdsmen will come in various dimensions. Some state will work on cattle rearers which will not work as expected.

There will be an attack on herdsmen. The president must pray to rebuke troubles. Nigeria will be concerned about the security challenges confronting the country.

Nigeria will make security dominant in the country. Let us pray so that curfew will not be declared in some states and local government and let’s rebuke cases of emergencies in any of the sectors in the country.

I foresee the Villa being changed from its present location in the nearest future. I also foresee a new Presidential Villa being built.

Let us pray to rebuke death and cases of fire in the Villa. Let us also be careful and watchful because of so many things that will be happening in the villa. Let us pray against attack and threat on the Villa. Let’s pray so that none of the presidential convoys will be attacked.

The government should be vigilant. President Buhari should take a rest in the month of April, May, August and September 2020 and he should watch his policies. I foresee drama in the Villa.

Let us pray for our governments so that none of them will be attacked. Some Ministers will be queried by the President. Some of the hidden agendas of the Ministers will be exposed.

Apart from this, Nigeria will experience what they have not been experiencing before. I foresee earthquake, landslide and earth tremor in Nigeria.

Farmers will be assisted and encouraged by borrowing them money but the money will not be accounted for. The government will distribute fertilizers to the farmers so as to enhance their farm crops and fake fertilizers will be given also. I foresee the South-West will start producing food.

Let us pray to rebuke attack in some neighbouring countries. The government will raise tax on tricycle riders in Lagos. The licensing method of C of O will be changed.

Tinubu will be betrayed. Osinbajo and Buhari will have problems as there will be moves to remove him from office even as I foresee the cabals working against Tinubu’s plan and they will be a threat to question Tinubu.

Osinbajo must be prayerful because he will face counter challenges before the end of his tenure. Malabo oil scam will still rise. Some present and past politicians will be accused. The country needs lots of prayers as the Lord has blessed the country so much.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of the Christ Embassy also learnt his voice to series of prophesies bombarding the Nigerian atmosphere. He however, said that the year will be full of celebrations and perfection, adding that those who don’t believe in it will not experience it.

He encouraged urged the people to “train yourself to do more because God is taking you places this year.”

He said:

“This year is the year of perfection. If you don’t believe in PERFECTION, you will not have it.

“This year, you’re an overcomer. The Holy Ghost is taking us to a greater height this year. You shall be protected in your going out and coming in.

“You will have a great harvest in the year 2020. Greatness is yours. He has taken care of you. A great harvest shall be experienced in 2020. Great harvest in your life.

“This year, train yourself to do more because God is taking you places this year. God’s spirit is going to lead you into it.

“The Lord shall be with you this year. Greater is He that is in you. This year, you are an overcomer.

“The first three months, January, February, March, it’s going to be like the year is already over. You will be amazed by what God will do in your life that you say: “but its just the first three months.

“This year, you are going to do something special. This year, we have possessed it. We own it.

“2020 is a walkover. Its a celebration.”

Pastor Paul Enenche

Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja said 2020 will be a season of revival explosion in Nigeria, in his prophecies.

He revealed that Nigeria will experience “infrastructural releases,” adding that the nation will experience a “supernatural shift,” which will come in three folds; drastic, dramatic and dimensional.

Also, he prophesied that “2020 is the beginning of a financial explosion” as attempts to “de-Christianize” Nigeria will fail in the new year.

Below are the prophecies from Paul Enenche:

“For those connected and associated to this commission, 2020 equals a supernatural shift and for Nigeria as a country its supernatural shift. Whether the devil likes it or not what has tied you down as a nation is broken. The shift would be in three folds which are drastic, dramatic and dimensional.

“2020, what will happen in this time in our country Nigeria will not take time, it will happen like a dream. It shall be drastic, dramatic and dimensional in nature.

“2020 will usher us, Nigeria into infrastructural releases.

“2020 is a season of revival explosion in Nigeria, raw evangelism, a shift in the spiritual realm.

“Any devil that thinks Nigeria would be de-Chrstainized should have a rethink. Those who want to wipe Jesus Christ out of Nigeria will be buried, all of them.

“No level of frustration and intimidation from the East to the West will suffocate Christianity out of Nigeria.

“It’s too late for the devil, any terrorist and their sponsors to de-Christianize Nigeria will fail.

“2020 is a season of signs and wonders in Nigeria as we have never seen before.

“2020 is the beginning of a financial explosion.

“2020 is a season of infrastructural explosion.

“2020 is a season of speed, lifting and it’s a time for a change of order in Nigeria. Things won’t continue the way they have been.”

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

For the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, there are visions for both Nigeria, on the local scene, and the international community.

Read Adeboye’s predictions for the New Year 2020 below:

This is going to be a year of series of joy because it is going to be a year of series of victories. By implication, it means it will be a year of series of battles but you will win, because of #TheBattleIsNotYours.

-INTERNATIONAL:

This year unless you pray very hard, it is going to behave like a child that is having convulsion; Earthquakes and volcanoes that have been dormant for years will erupt, the reason is due to SIN. SIN is becoming more rampant.

There will also be a change of governments all over the world, some of the changes will be peaceful, and some will not.

GOD says: This new year, He will answer prayers

FOR EVERY INDIVIDUAL *

… Particularly those of you who are members of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

This Year (2020) is going to be *A YEAR OF SERIES OF JOYS*.

The reason is that it is going to be a Year of “Series of Victories.”

Now by implications, it means that it will be a Year of “Series of Battles.”

… But you will WIN!

*And that is why He asked me to tell you in advance that “The Battle is Not Yours.”*

… It will be Victories after Victories; Shout of Joy after shout of Joy.

Let me just leave it like that.

INTERNATIONAL SCENE (INCLUDING NIGERIA)

On the International Scene and we are going to rope Nigeria with the International Scene because there are some people who are waiting for what we will say concerning Nigeria – Nigeria is part of the world ok!

*The Earth this Year (2020) unless we Pray very hard is going to behave like a child that is having CONVULSION.*

… Earthquakes in many places that it has never happened before and that is one of the reasons that you should Pray for Nigeria.

Volcanoes that have been dormant for years erupting.

If you look at the Prophesies for the Year 2019 for the International Scene; I gave it to you as a Bible Passage – Two (2) Bible Passages – You will see Fire and Flood.

*But the Lord said that whatever we have seen last Year (2019) is nothing compared with what is Coming in Year (2020).*

Except His children will pray so that His Healing Hands can be upon the nations of the world.

*… And the reason is that SIN is becoming far, far more rampant than before. Things that in the Past will not even be mentioned is now being celebrated and God is Angry.*

But if we should Pray and which is one of the reasons that we should Evangelise rapidly, God will Help.

*This year; there will be CHANGES of governments all over the world in many places.*

Some of the changes will be peaceful while some will not be peaceful.

… That is all that I can tell you for now!

Of course, you know that we are going to fast.

I will tell you more about that on Friday. (3rd of January, 2020). You can still enjoy yourself for now.

*The Fasting will not begin until January 11th, 2020.*

So you can still celebrate and enjoy yourself.

Apostle Johnson Suleiman

Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries in his predictions assured Nigerians that the year would be that of greater glory and works with peace and enough helpers.

He tweeted: “This year 2020 shall be your year of greater glory and greater works. You will become an institution.

“Your sorrow shall be turned to joy (John 16.20), you shall enjoy peace on every side.

“Helpers will come to you from everywhere in Jesus name.”

Recall that similar prophecies were released by some pastors like Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church, who had assured Nigerians that 2020 would be a year of breaking limits.

Oyedepo, who is the founder of Living Faith church aka Winner Chapel, during the 2019 cross-over night at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State said Nigerians would break limits in all their endeavours in the new year.

In his prophesy, the Founder and Senior Pastor of Salvation Ministries with headquarters in Port Harcourt, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, declared that the year will see many Nigerians, especially those of his members achieving greater glory in all their endeavours. This is hinged on their ability to remain disciplined, pure and adhere to the Word of God among other kingdom practices.

