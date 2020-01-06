Makinde, Gbajabiamila Set For J9C Summit 2019

As countdown begins for the annual January 9 Collective (J9C) summit, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives and Engr. Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor are expected to grace the event as Chairman and Special Guest of Honour respectively.

The lecture themed, “The Tax Debate: For Young Businesses to Grow; Established Firms to Survive”, is slated for Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

Other discussants expected at the summit include the Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Muda Yusuf; Managing Partner of Highnet Resources, Ms Vivian Ani; Proshare Founder Mr Femi Awoyemi, FCA; Founder Healthplus Pharmacy, Mrs Bukky George and Chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service Mr Ayo Subair.

The lecture, which is the 6th in its series, is part of J9C’s commitment to contribute to the nation’s discourse on issues of national concern.

In its previous lectures, issues of small and medium scale businesses and business financing were addressed by experts.

Speaking on this year’s theme, J9C’s captain, Akin Adeoya explained that the issue of taxation as it relates to businesses in Nigeria needs to be looked at because of the feelings among young business owners that taxation is hampering business growth.

In the same vein, he said the government also needs to raise revenue through taxes to meet its obligations, therefore there is need to have a conversation on how we can balance the two.

J9C is an association of professionals who came together in 2013 to advance common interests that will lead to national development.

