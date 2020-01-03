The Power of Commitment

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“Every man called great by attaining heights of greatness and having achieved strange order of blessings didn’t just emerge there on platter of gold, but emerged with a Cost! In truth, the honest cost of every greatness is SACRIFICE, but sacrifice is incomplete without unwavering [levels of] COMMITMENT ” !

~ Tolulope A. Adegoke

Any relationship or dealings that has no real reciprocity will die…

Strong people will keep giving to you for a long time and eventually if they do not see it coming back in similar capacity, they will eventually become convinced that the investment does not worth a return…

If you do not learn to give, like you learned to get in every area that there is no reciprocity, it will die!

Anything that takes more than it gives will eventually destroy the giver…it is not only biblical but scientific and ecological!

Even God commanded the farmer to let the ground rest for a while for it to be revitalized with nutrients! Plants emits oxygen for man to live, while man exhales carbon dioxide for plants to live…it is a give and take world! It is a real world of COMMITMENT!

I will not take anything from you unless I add something to you! I will be an asset and not a liability! If I stay in your house, you will miss me when I leave! I am going to add something to you before taking anything from you! If I join your church or organization, you will feel My impacts that something has been added to you!

When you get me, you get help!

The only number that doesn’t add to the sum total of the equation is a zero!

What do people get when they get you?! If you can describe it, define it and deliver on it, you will never be without them!

Everybody wants assets, while liabilities get left behind!

You must be Committed to God, Family, Church and to your DREAMS!

You cannot get people to believe in your dream until you believe in it yourself!

Stop asking people to invest in things when you have no investment!

Stop asking people to deliver to you when you are unwilling to go into the wild for yourself!

Nobody is going to put into your dream before you put into it…you have to invest in what you dream for!

A pen is (just) mere pen, until you put it in the hands of the likes of committed writers like of Dr. Yomi Garnett, Chief Dele Momodu or Hank Moore among others, then that make the value(s) of the pen to shoot up into the skies beyond boundaries. It is the same pen as the former, but COMMITMENT is its leverage!

The same thing goes to our individual dreams…A golf club is just nothing but mere club, until you put it in the hands of the likes of Tiger Woods and other renowned golf players, then the value shoots up! It’s the same set of club, but all you had was commitment…

When a dream gets into the hands of a committed person [to the dream], who has been working when they were five and swinging it when they were six, nine and when they turned twelve…O yes! You will get a great return on it because somebody has invested on it!- that’s exactly the Tiger Woods’ story.

Do you have anything that you are dreaming or desiring, such that you are willing to be committed enough to see it happen or manifest?! Or you go on the wishing well of life, (wanting to receive on credits something that you are not willing to pay for?)

To become independent and to avoid embarrassment, You as an individual or corporate entity must be committed to your dreams or goals!

I have never met anybody who became incredibly successful in any area of their life until they have suffered, sweated and sacrificed, kept their focus and fought through tears, trials and tests…so, if you have a dream, be committed to it; then it will come to pass…though, the vision tarries, but wait for it! It will happen! It may take longer, you may have to take classes and read late nights, you may have to start the business in your house, but it will surely happen!

My God is not just ALPHA, but He is also the OMEGA! He is not only the BEGINNING, but He is also the END! God started it, He will finish it! YES He will! But be committed to your dream!

Anybody can dream it, but you can never see it happen until you are willing to be committed to it!

Even Bishop T.D Jakes started his ministry (The Potter’s House) in his house. Sometimes, he worshipped alone, then gradually things began to change as he stayed committed to his dreams…

God only concentrate on COMMITTED people! He is not a joker!

Be(Come)-(it)ted

Be come it!( be it, fulfil your dreams and aspirations)!

Not until you become your dream(s), you may never fulfil it!

(…The End…)

