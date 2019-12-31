Edo Govt Disowns Commissioner Arrested by Interpol in France

The Edo State Government on Monday said the purported arrest of the Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Osaze Osemwingie-Ero over an alleged $2m fraud has nothing to do with the government or Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, it noted the state government could not confirm the alleged arrest of the commissioner.

“We learnt about the alleged arrest of Osaze Osemwingie-Ero from the social media and we are unable to confirm either the arrest or what might have led to it.”

“But we can confirm that whatever the issues might be, they are personal and have nothing whatsoever to do with the Edo State Government or Governor Obaseki,” the statement added.

Osemwingie-Ero was reportedly arrested by the Interpol in France for allegedly laundering $2m.

