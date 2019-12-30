N37bn NASS Renovation Budget: Rate Your Leader Would Connect Electors to Elected for Compromise

By Eric Elezuo

Following the discourse generated by the proposed renovation of the National Assembly with the whopping sum of N37 billion, the digital Democracy project, owners of the Rate Your Leader app, has advised that a more efficient method, devoid of rancour could be used to galvanise the opinions of teeming Nigerian voters. This is even as the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, was allegedly quoted as telling Nigerians to keep away from meddling with the discussion.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari approved ₦37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex. The allocation was first mentioned by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who said Buhari approved the amount after lawmakers met with him to explain the poor condition of the legislative building in Abuja.

But reactions trailing the allocation and approval have not only been negative, but have in some quarters been voiced in most abusive tones. At the moment, only about three legislators have been able to speak their private minds on the issue. None so far has an aggregated mandate of his constituency and constituents.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer. Rate Your Leader app, Mr Joel Oyeyinka Popoola, informed that with the app, the issue of public argument will not arise, adding that electors would have engaged their representatives and a common ground, devoid of abusive reached long ago.

“This is what Rate Your Leader app is all about; engagement of electors and the elected to come out with veritable and credible suggestions and decisions. Now, consider the number of elected representatives that have raised their voices on the issue – just about three, and all of them on individual basis.

“With the app, every representative would have been speaking the minds or aggregated views of their constituencies or constituents. And the good thing about it all, is that no one will be abused.

The Rate Your Leader, already in operation in England where it has a achieved a level of success, is due to be launched in Nigeria within the first few weeks of 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...