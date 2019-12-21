We’re Reviving Textile Industry, Empowering Women, Says Kwara First Lady

By Eric Elezuo

The wife of the Kwara State, Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazak, has declared the government in the state is working hard to resuscitate the textile industry as well as empower women towards becoming self-reliant.

Mrs Abdulrazak aired her views while speaking as a special guest of honour and a member of a panel of discussion at the FirstBank sponsored African Fashion Week at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The First Lady hinted that empowering women will put them well ahead in determining their future, as well as not feel trapped in abusive relationship.

“An empowered woman is self sustaining, and will not feel trapped in an abusive relationship, and that is what we are doing in Kwara State.

“So we are reaching out into the rural areas to resuscitate the textile business and give our women something to hold on to,” she said.

The African Fashion Week is another of FirstBank’s way of supporting creativity and inclusiveness.

In her response, President of FADAN, Mrs Funmi Ajila, solicited government support and the need to be indigenous in production and then sell to the world.

