Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi Rescues Eliana, Baby with Hole in the Heart

By Femi E Gabriel

Founder of Esther Ajayi foundation,

Rev. Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi has again demonstrated practical compassion and amazing love. This time, to Eliana Jewoola, a baby with a hole in her heart, who she paid a whopping amount running into thousands of dollars for her treatment in India.

The philanthropist par excellence brought this to past after a meeting with Eliana and her parents at the Sheraton hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.

Narrating her daughter’s ordeal, Eliana’s father, Mr Oyewole Jewoola, said the child, who is two years and six months old, was discovered to have a hole in the heart in 2017, when she was just six months old.

“We needed to go for a general diagnosis as a result of poor growth and difficulty in breathing then at Federal Medical Centre Idi Aba, Abeokuta. The diagnosis was carried out by a paediatric cardiologist, then it was discovered that the Atrial Septal Defect (a hole in the heart) was 12mm in size,” Mr Jewoola said.

Mr Jewoola added that the condition festered as time went by. “When we needed a recent echo report for her, another test was carried out and it was discovered that the hole had increased to 16mm, and we intensified efforts for help.”

As God would have it, help finally came for Eliana when Rev Mother Esther Ajayi, popularly called Iya Adura, got wind of her case.

With supersonic speed, the tireless giver, Rev. Mother Ajayi, doled out the required fund for the trip to India where the treatment will be undertaken as well paid the sum of $756 visa application fee for Eliana and her parents.

“Mummy Ajayi is a blessing to this generation, and a beacon of hope to the downtrodden, God bless Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi,” Mr. Jewoola said while confirming to the Boss Newspapers that every dime required for trip as well as hospital expenses have been paid.

This is just one of the many interventions Iya Adura has been associated with in 2019 alone.

Recall that only recently, Rev. Esther Ajayi paid the sum of #14,000,000.00 (fourteen million naira) for the dialysis and kidney transplant of Ogundare Oluwaseun. The operation was carried out in an Abuja hospital.

