Why Aisha Was Absent at Buhari’s Birthday Cerebration

The Office of the First Lady has explained the reasons behind Aisha Buhari’s absence at the 77th birthday gathering for President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of The Office,the Senior Special Assistant, Mr. Aliyu Abdullahi, said she was busy with the home front.

Abdullahi noted that, “As a mother, she is busy with the home front.”

Apart from the being ‘busy’, the wife of the President’s absence could also be linked to her trip to London. The PUNCH learnt that Aisha was on a private visit to London.

However, in her felicitations she sent to Buhari, Aisha addressed him as a ‘General’ while celebrating her husband.

Using her twitter handle, @aishambuhar, she tweeted, “Happy Birthday my incorruptible GMB (General Muhammadu Buhari). I wish you Allah’s guidance, protection and good health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation.

“Long Live GMB. Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Aisha posted the picture of a previous birthday event, where family members stood with Buhari to mark his birthday.

Also absent were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari.

However, her son, Yusuf, was present at the event.

Like this: Like Loading...