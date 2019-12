Just In: Makinde, El-Rufai Are Duly Elected as Govs, Supreme Court Affirms

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the election of Governors Oluseyi Makinde of Oyo State and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State as the winners of the March 9, 2019, governorship election, and therefore, duly elected.

Details later…

