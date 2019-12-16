Entertainment

Wahab, Okoya’s Son Fails to Reciprocate Teni’s ‘Love’ Proposal on Stage

Eric 2 days ago
0 55 Less than a minute

By Eric Elezuo

Wahab Okoya, son of billionaire businessman and Founder of Eleganza, Razaq Okoya, early Monday morning failed to reciprocate the love advances made to him on stage by Case crooner and trending musician Teni.

Teni was while performing at the 2019 Ovation Carol, called out a ‘young handsome man’ she saw in the audience and proposed to him, asking to be his girlfriend. But the young man was just busy snapping and videoing the woman while she seductively danced around him.

Even as Teni made efforts to embrace, hold and kiss him, the young man failed to respond but stood still as if nothing was actually happening.

Teni actually used the incident to tell ladies that gone are days when a woman will just look on and expect a man she likes to make the first approach. She said that ladies should without shame propose to anyone they fancy without regard to societal description.

“You go wait tire,” she warned.

Eric

Related Articles

Chimamanda pays tribute to late Kenyan author, Binyavanga Wainaina

May 28, 2019

Jay-Z Turns First Hip-Hop Billionaires

June 8, 2019

Beejay Sax, Nathaniel Bassey, Others Perform Live in Lagos on May 13

April 22, 2018

Steve Ayorinde” Ambode Will Leave A leagacy Of Tourism-Driven Economy”

March 12, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: