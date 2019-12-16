Wahab, Okoya’s Son Fails to Reciprocate Teni’s ‘Love’ Proposal on Stage

By Eric Elezuo

Wahab Okoya, son of billionaire businessman and Founder of Eleganza, Razaq Okoya, early Monday morning failed to reciprocate the love advances made to him on stage by Case crooner and trending musician Teni.

Teni was while performing at the 2019 Ovation Carol, called out a ‘young handsome man’ she saw in the audience and proposed to him, asking to be his girlfriend. But the young man was just busy snapping and videoing the woman while she seductively danced around him.

Even as Teni made efforts to embrace, hold and kiss him, the young man failed to respond but stood still as if nothing was actually happening.

Teni actually used the incident to tell ladies that gone are days when a woman will just look on and expect a man she likes to make the first approach. She said that ladies should without shame propose to anyone they fancy without regard to societal description.

“You go wait tire,” she warned.

Like this: Like Loading...